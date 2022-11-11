• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 12:12 a.m. on Nov. 9.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:39 a.m. on Nov. 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 2:17 a.m. on Nov. 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 4:01 a.m. on Nov. 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 6:14 a.m. on Nov. 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Underridge Road East at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 10:57 a.m. on Nov. 9.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 3:57 p.m. on Nov. 9.
• A school bus complaint was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 4:51 p.m. on Nov. 9.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 1500 block of Lake Road at 5:52 p.m. on Nov. 9.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 9.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:31 p.m. on Nov. 9.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 12:31 a.m. on Nov. 10.
• A blocked railroad crossing was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:27 a.m. on Nov. 10.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 10.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:18 p.m. on Nov. 10.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 10:23 p.m. on Nov. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 10:28 p.m. on Nov. 10.
