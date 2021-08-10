• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of East Main Road at 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Detroit and Chestnut streets at 8:06 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:18 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 11:14 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:52 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported Day Street and Park Avenue at 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Monroe Street at 4:16 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 4:19 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Found property was reported at Evergreen and Harbor streets at 4:48 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Middle Road at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Shots fired was reported in the 300 block of North Amboy Road at 10:38 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Shots fired was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 10:41 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Chestnut and Madison streets at 10:58 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Tower Street at 12:56 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:03 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported on Parrish Road at 8:14 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 10:24 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 12:19 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A civil issue was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 2:28 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves at 5:24 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A reckless driver was reported at Lake Road and Margor Drive at 5:49 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of Lake Road at 6:33 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 6:46 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 7:18 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported at Detroit and Chestnut streets at 8:54 a.m. on Aug. 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 5:56 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A domestic dispute was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on the ramp to Interstate 90 westbound at 7:48 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A non-injury hit-skip accident was reported at Mill and Jackson streets at 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Maple and Reig avenues at 9:05 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 9:26 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 9:29 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 10:09 p.m. on Aug. 8.
