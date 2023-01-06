• A hit-skip accident was reported at Broad Street and Park Avenue at 10:38 a.m. on Jan. 5.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Detroit and Grove streets at 2:38 p.m. on Jan. 5.
• A fight was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 3:33 p.m. on Jan. 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Mill and Welton roads at 5:48 p.m. on Jan. 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Road at 6:18 p.m. on Jan. 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 5.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:29 p.m. on Jan. 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 11:07 p.m. on Jan. 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 11:46 p.m. on Jan. 5.
