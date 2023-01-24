• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 1:35 a.m. on Jan. 23.
• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 4:10 a.m. on Jan. 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 23.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 23.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 6:16 p.m. on Jan. 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 6:53 p.m. on Jan. 23.
