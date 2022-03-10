CONNEAUT
• A parking complaint was reported on Madison Street at 10:33 a.m. on March 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 11:36 a.m. on March 7.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 12:40 p.m. on March 7.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:17 p.m. on March 7.
• A neighbor complaint was reported in the 900 block of Horton Road at 3 p.m. on March 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 3:24 p.m. on March 7.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 5:08 p.m. on March 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 6:04 p.m. on March 7.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 8:19 p.m. on March 7.
• A traffic hazard was reported at Mill and Jackson streets at 7:48 a.m. on March 8.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 10:56 a.m. on March 8.
• A burglary was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:03 a.m. on March 8.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 2:38 p.m. on March 8.
• A disturbance was reported at Loves Travel Center at 6:24 p.m. on March 8.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 6:56 p.m. on March 8.
• Reckless driving was reported at West Main and Gore roads at 7:15 p.m. on March 8.
• An assault was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 9 p.m. on March 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 9:20 p.m. on March 8.
ASHTABULA
• Sexual abuse was reported in the 4000 block of Park Avenue at 8 a.m. on March 7.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5400 block of Adams Avenue at 8:38 a.m. on March 7.
• A damaged tire from a pothole was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 11:08 a.m. on March 7.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Lake Avenue at 11:17 a.m. on March 7.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2200 block of West Avenue at 12:19 p.m. on March 7.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive at 12:20 p.m. on March 7.
• A zoning complaint was received from the 700 block of East 14th Street at 1:37 p.m. on March 7.
• A theft was reported in the 1200 block of West 48th Street at 2:39 p.m. on March 7.
• A hit-skip accident was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 5:12 p.m. on March 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of West 43rd Street at 5:22 p.m. on March 7.
• Vandalism was reported in the 4100 block of Main Avenue at 5:25 p.m. on March 7.
• Shots fired were reported in the 4200 block of Ann Avenue at 3 a.m. on March 8.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 5500 block of Jefferson Avenue at 3:02 a.m. on March 8.
• A Circle K employee found suspected narcotics in the men’s restroom at 917 Lake Ave. at 5 a.m. on March 8.
SHERIFF
• Theft was reported in the 5900 block of Bushnell Road in Monroe Township at 12:48 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:22 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Route 322 and Parker Road in Orwell Township at 2:47 p.m. on Feb. 24.
• Deputies served a warrant in the 2700 block of Route 307 in Austinburg Township at 8:42 a.m. on Feb. 24.
• Damage to property was reported in the 5800 block of Erickson Drive in Saybrook Township at 10:33 a.m. on March 1.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 6:05 p.m. on March 1.
• Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Route 534 North in Harpersfield Township at 11:01 a.m. on March 4.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 2:54 p.m. on March 4.
• A neighbor Dispute was reported in the 6400 block of Bel-Air Drive in Andover Township at 4:45 p.m. on March 4.
• Theft was reported in the 2900 block of North Bend Road in Saybrook Township at 5:21 p.m. on March 4.
• A fight was reported in the 1700 block of Mill Street in Austinburg Township at 1:46 a.m. on March 5.
• A fight was reported in the 6200 block of North Ridge Road East in Saybrook Township at 12:06 p.m. on March 5.
• Vandalism was reported in the 1900 block of East Prospect Road in 3:44 p.m. on March 5.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 6100 block of Hayes Road in Cherry Valley Township at 5:02 p.m. on March 5.
• A stabbing was reported in the 5200 block of Spire Circle in Harpersfield Township at 5:11 p.m. on March 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5400 block of Dibble Road in Kingsville Township at 2:23 p.m. on March 6.
• A suspicious person was reported at Virginia and Woodman avenues in Ashtabula Township at 3:29 p.m. on March 6.
• A threat was reported in the 6200 block of Old Woods Road in Ashtabula Township at 7:48 p.m. on March 6.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 4900 block of New London Road in Geneva Township at 4:40 p.m. on March 7.
