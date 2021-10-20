• A parking complaint was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Hawthorne Drive and Oakland Boulevard at 4:32 a.m. on Oct. 19.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lake Road and Margor Drive at 6:55 a.m. on Oct. 19.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:37 a.m. on Oct. 19.
• A burglary was reported at South Parrish Road and Daniels Avenue at 12:33 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:44 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Detroit Street at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• A parking complaint was reported at Parrish and Lake roads at 3:19 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:50 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lake and Salisbury roads at 4:51 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 7:03 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:14 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 300 block of Jefferson Street at 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 11:03 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.