• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 2:17 a.m. on Nov. 15.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 15.
• Damage to property was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 15.
• A burglary alarm was reported on Lake Breeze Drive at 12:38 p.m. on Nov. 15.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.