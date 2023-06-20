• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:04 a.m. on June 16.
• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 11:01 a.m. on June 16.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 12:25 p.m. on June 16.
• A neighbor dispute was reported at Hayward Avenue and Ackerman Street at 1:04 p.m. on June 16.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 3:42 p.m. on June 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 4:21 p.m. on June 16.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of South Amboy Road at 4:32 p.m. on June 16.
• A civil matter was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 8:47 p.m. on June 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 11:26 p.m. on June 16.
• Reckless driving was reported at Sixteenth and Broad streets at 3 a.m. on June 17.
• A person was arrested for OVI in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 3:31 a.m. on June 17.
• Reckless driving was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 9:54 a.m. on June 17.
• A parking violation was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 10:21 a.m. on June 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Harbor Street and Lake Road at 11:06 a.m. on June 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:08 p.m. on June 17.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 8:22 p.m. on June 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 8:51 p.m. on June 17.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at State and Chestnut streets at 9:43 p.m. on June 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 10:09 p.m. on June 17.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 1:03 a.m. on June 18.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 700 block of Whitney Road at 2:09 a.m. on June 18.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:26 a.m. on June 18.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at East Main and Middle roads at 9:07 a.m. on June 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 9:50 a.m. on June 18.
• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 10:50 a.m. on June 18.
• An animal bite was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 12:15 p.m. on June 18.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 2:03 p.m. on June 18.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 7:45 p.m. on June 18.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 7:49 p.m. on June 18.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 8:13 p.m. on June 18.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Middle and Bailey roads at 8:38 p.m. on June 18.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Rowe Street at 9:43 p.m. on June 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 12:41 a.m. on June 19.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 2:52 a.m. on June 19.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 5:45 a.m. on June 19.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 9:15 a.m. on June 19.
• A burglary was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:22 a.m. on June 19.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 10:51 a.m. on June 19.
• A hit/skip accident was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 11:17 a.m. on June 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Woodworth Road at 11:46 a.m. on June 19.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 12:28 p.m. on June 19.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 12:49 p.m. on June 19.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 1:12 p.m. on June 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 1:31 p.m. on June 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 2:01 p.m. on June 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Center Street at 3:28 p.m. on June 19.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 4:35 p.m. on June 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 4:39 p.m. on June 19.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 5:35 p.m. on June 19.
• Reckless driving was reported at Creek and Amboy roads at 6:02 p.m. on June 19.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 6:34 p.m. on June 19.
• Reckless driving was reported at State and Mill streets at 6:54 p.m. on June 19.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 7:59 p.m. on June 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 7:59 p.m. on June 19.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 8:29 p.m. on June 19.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 9:29 p.m. on June 19.
