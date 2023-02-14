• A burglary alarm was reported in the 600 block of Horton Road at 1:49 a.m. on Feb. 13.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Clark and Chestnut streets at 1:08 p.m. on Feb. 13.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Chestnut Street at 2:19 p.m. on Feb. 13.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of Dean Avenue at 3:41 p.m. on Feb. 13.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 4:16 p.m. on Feb. 13.
• A reckless driver was reported at Liberty and Buffalo streets at 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 13.
