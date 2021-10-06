• A missing person was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 1:02 a.m. on Oct. 4.
• A parking violation was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 3:11 a.m. on Oct. 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:17 a.m. on Oct. 4.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 7:23 a.m. on Oct. 4.
• Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Parrish Road at 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 4.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:48 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• A hunting complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 4:12 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Lakeview Avenue at 7:27 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West Adams Street at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 4.
