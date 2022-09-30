• Abuse was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 9:43 a.m. on Sept. 29.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 29.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 11:19 a.m. on Sept. 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:34 a.m. on Sept. 29.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 12:07 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:23 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 4:47 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• Reckless driving was reported at Mill and Liberty streets at 5:16 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• A fatal crash was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 29.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 8:09 p.m. on Sept. 29.
