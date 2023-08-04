• An unwanted subject was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 5:39 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• An assault was reported at Pearl and Harbor streets at 3:14 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 3:37 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 7:24 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of Main Street at 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 10:46 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 12:56 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 3:03 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• Theft was reported on Parrish Road at 7:24 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• A person was arrested on four warrants through Conneaut Municipal Court at 8:54 p.m. on Aug. 3.
