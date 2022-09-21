• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 12:05 p.m. on Sept. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 20.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 3:32 p.m. on Sept. 20.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Broad Street and Park Avenue at 4:29 p.m. on Sept. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 4:39 p.m. on Sept. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 5:14 p.m. on Sept. 20.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 200 block of Clay Street at 7:07 p.m. on Sept. 20.
• Threats were reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 8:49 p.m. on Sept. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 11:06 p.m. on Sept. 20.
