• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 2:42 a.m. on Sept. 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:37 a.m. on Sept. 13.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:16 a.m. on Sept. 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:55 a.m. on Sept. 13.
• A reckless driver was reported on Liberty Street at 2:11 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 2:28 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street at 3:02 a.m. on Sept. 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 5:06 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Parrish Road at 8:23 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Jefferson Street at 10:35 p.m. on Sept. 13.
