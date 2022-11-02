• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 3:36 a.m. on Nov. 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Bridgeview Lane at 9:18 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Sandusky Street at 12:48 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 3:03 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 6:13 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:51 p.m. on Nov. 1.
