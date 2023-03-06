• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 7:04 a.m. on March 3.
• Violation of a protection order was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 7:14 a.m. on March 3.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 9:35 a.m. on March 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Broad Street at 10:50 a.m. on March 3.
• A suspicious person was reported at Grove and Detroit streets at 12:59 p.m. on March 3.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:34 p.m. on March 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 3:23 p.m. on March 3.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 7:01 p.m. on March 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of West Main Road at 7:53 p.m. on March 3.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 8:19 p.m. on March 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9 p.m. on March 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:37 a.m. on March 4.
• A burglary was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 4:08 a.m. on March 4.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 6:30 a.m. on March 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves Travel Center at 12:09 p.m. on March 4.
• A reckless driver was reported on Route 7 at 1:11 p.m. on March 4.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 2:43 p.m. on March 4.
• Damage to property was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 3:51 p.m. on March 4.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Bank Street at 5:45 p.m. on March 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 12:52 a.m. on March 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 3:44 a.m. on March 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:26 a.m. on March 5.
• Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Beaver Street at 5:22 p.m. on March 5.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 6:18 p.m. on March 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of JoAnn Drive at 7:01 p.m. on March 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:33 p.m. on March 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:06 p.m. on March 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Loves Drive at 10:19 p.m. n March 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.