• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:23 a.m. on Feb. 6.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 6:36 a.m. on Feb. 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 6.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 7:55 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:44 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 10:56 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 3:56 a.m. on Feb. 7.
• A disturbance was reported at Mill and Sixteenth streets at 6:08 a.m. on Feb. 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:56 a.m. on Feb. 7.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 11:18 a.m. on Feb. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 11:58 a.m. on Feb. 7.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 2:48 p.m. on Feb. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 3:49 p.m. on Feb. 7.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodoworth Road at 4:46 p.m. on Feb. 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:13 p.m. on Feb. 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Jefferson at Mill streets at 5:42 p.m. on Feb. 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of State Street at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 7.
• A noise complaint was reported on Cleveland Court at 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.