CONNEAUT
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 1:15 a.m. on April 11.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:24 a.m. on April 11.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Welton Road at 1:51 p.m. on April 11.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 2:05 p.m. on April 11.
• An accident was reported on Bridgeview Lane at 6:43 p.m. on April 11.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 7:54 p.m. on April 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 9:20 p.m. on April 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 11:40 p.m. on April 11.
ASHTABULA
• Police assisted emergency medical workers for a call in the 5800 block of Woodley Court at 9:25 a.m. April 11. One male was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 4900 block of Hope Avenue at 2:53 p.m. April 11.
• Menacing was reported in the 1200 block of West Prospect Road at 8:46 p.m. April 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West 52nd Street at 9:05 p.m. April 11.
