• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 200 block South Ridge Road at 12:29 a.m. on March 1.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 3:45 a.m. on March 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 1:08 p.m. on March 1.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 5:10 p.m. on March 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 6:21 p.m. on March 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Bell Street at 8:27 a.m. on March 2.
• Theft was reported on Parrish Road at 10:20 a.m. on March 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 10:21 a.m. on March 2.
• A soliciting complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:32 p.m. on March 2.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 3:21 p.m. on March 2.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 3:51 p.m. on March 2.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Parrish Road at 8:28 p.m. on March 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Bridgeview Lane at 9:43 p.m. on March 2.
• A fight was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 10:56 p.m. on March 2.
