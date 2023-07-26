• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 600 block of Lake Road at 9:31 a.m. on July 25.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 7:49 p.m. on July 25.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 7:58 p.m. on July 25.
• A noise complaint was reported on Lake Breeze Drive at 8:13 p.m. on July 25.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 8:31 p.m. on July 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 8:31 p.m. on July 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 9:46 p.m. on July 25.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 10:04 p.m. on July 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 11:45 p.m. on July 25.
