• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:56 a.m. on Feb. 27.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 300 block of Jefferson Street at 10:33 a.m. on Feb. 27.
• Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 11:57 a.m. on Feb. 27.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:47 p.m. on Feb. 27.
• A civil dispute was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 4:01 p.m. on Feb. 27.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 500 block of Colver Road at 4:17 p.m. on Feb. 27.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:54 p.m. on Feb. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 7:24 p.m. on Feb. 27.
• A suspicious person was reported at Stadium and Maple avenues at 7:38 p.m. on Feb. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.