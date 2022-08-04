• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 12:09 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Hosford Avenue at 12:46 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:39 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad Street and the Public Docks at 6:06 a.m. Aug. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported at Park Avenue and Day Street at 8:22 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• An accident was reported at Lake Road and Chestnut Street at 8:46 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• A parking complaint was reported at West and Fern streets at 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 3.
