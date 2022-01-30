• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 7:37 a.m. on Jan. 27.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Underridge Road and Route 7 at 10:29 a.m. on Jan. 27.
• An accident was reported at Route 7 and Loves Drive at 11:07 a.m. on Jan. 27.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 27.
• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 3:56 p.m. on Jan. 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 4:47 p.m. on Jan. 27.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Liberty Street at 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 27.
• Threats were reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 27.
