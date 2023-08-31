• A custody issue was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 30.
• Theft was reported at Dorman and East Main roads at 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 12:48 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• A custody issue was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• A blocked railroad crossing was reported on Woodworth Road at 6:03 p.m. on Aug. 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported at Buffalo and Sixteenth streets at 6:22 p.m. on Aug. 30.
