• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 3:20 a.m. on April 21.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 4:01 a.m. on April 21.
• A roadway hazard was reported at Mill and Jackson streets at 4:18 a.m. on April 21.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Chestnut and State streets at 6:27 a.m. on April 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 9:15 a.m. on April 21.
• Reckless driving was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:24 a.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 9:25 a.m. on April 21.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Grove Street at 10:27 a.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported at the state line on East Main Road at 10:29 a.m. on April 21.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:52 a.m. on April 21.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of Parrish Road at 1:28 p.m. on April 21.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 5:40 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 6:12 p.m. on April 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 6:17 p.m. on April 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 6:44 p.m. on April 21.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 7:59 p.m. on April 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of West Main Road at 8 p.m. on April 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Clay Street at 10:01 p.m. on April 21.
