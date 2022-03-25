• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of the Fifteenth Street Extension at 1:18 a.m. on March 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 1:25 a.m. on March 24.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 5:01 a.m. on March 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 5:23 a.m. on March 24.
• A parking violation was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 9 a.m. on March 24.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:01 a.m. on March 24.
• Police served a warrant at Keefus and Underridge roads at 10:05 a.m. on March 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Grifton Avenue at 10:14 a.m. on March 24.
• An accident was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:22 a.m. on March 24.
• A zoning complaint was reported at Reig and Maple avenues at 11:40 a.m. on March 24.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 100 block of the Fifteenth Street Extension at 11:51 a.m. on March 24.
• A solicitor complaint was reported at Rockwell and Madison streets at 12:01 p.m. on March 24.
• Police served a warrant in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 12:46 p.m. on March 24.
• A suspicious noise was reported at Wrights Avenue and Orange Street at 2:15 p.m. on March 24.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 2:29 p.m. on March 24.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 100 block of River Street at 5:25 p.m. on March 24.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:45 p.m. on March 24.
• An open burn complaint was reported in the 100 block of Twelfth Street at 5:50 p.m. on March 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 6:11 p.m. on March 24.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 7:42 p.m. on March 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Daniels Avenue at 8:15 p.m. on March 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 10:17 p.m. on March 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.