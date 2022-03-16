• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:36 a.m. on March 15.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:58 a.m. on March 15.
• A narcotics violation was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:29 a.m. on March 15.
• Police served a warrant in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 9:09 a.m. on March 15.
• Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 9:15 a.m. on March 15.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 11:32 p.m. on March 15.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 3:12 p.m. on March 15.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 4:42 p.m. on March 15.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 5:42 p.m. on March 15.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 500 block was reported on Lakeview Avenue at 8:31 p.m. on March 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 8:57 p.m. on March 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 9:47 p.m. on March 15.
