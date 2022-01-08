• A suspicious person was reported on South Parrish Road at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 2:08 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 5:08 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 5:14 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 5:18 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Broad and Liberty streets at 6:04 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:48 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Liberty and Mill streets at 7:59 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.