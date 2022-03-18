CONNEAUT
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Clark Street at 6:17 a.m. on March 17.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 7:31 a.m. on March 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Mill Road at 12:29 p.m. on March 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 2:01 p.m. on March 17.
• Threats were reported at Broad and State streets at 3:34 p.m. on March 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Mill Street at 3:58 p.m. on March 17.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 4:59 p.m. on March 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 5:42 p.m. on March 17.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Clark and Chestnut streets at 5:56 p.m. on March 17.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 6:24 p.m. on March 17.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 7:38 p.m. on March 17.
• A fight was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 7:42 p.m. on March 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 7:48 p.m. on March 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:15 p.m. on March 17.
ASHTABULA
• Menacing was reported in the 1700 block of East 45th Street at 2 a.m. on March 17.
• Criminal trespassing was reported in a vacant house at West 50th Street and Chestnut Avenue at 10:19 a.m. March 17.
• A fake weapon was recovered in the 1000 block of Seymour Drive at noon March 17.
• Breaking and entering at an abandoned house were reported in the 4900 block of Strong Avenue at 3:48 p.m. March 17.
• A fight was reported in the 4800 block of Strong Avenue at 4:48 p.m. on March 17. One arrest was made.
• Petty theft and damage to an apartment was reported in the 1000 block of East 15th Street at 7 p.m. on March 17.
• A theft was reported in the 5500 block of Madison Avenue at 11:36 p.m. March 17.
• A large fight was reported in the 2000 block of Lake Avenue at 3:26 a.m. March 18.
• Violation of a protection order was reported in the 1700 block of Robin Circle at 4 a.m. March 18.
• A fight was reported at the Circle K on Main Avenue at 4:38 a.m. March 18.
