• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 12:13 a.m. on Sept. 16.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:01 a.m. on Sept. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported at Welton and Mill roads at 9:46 a.m. on Sept. 16.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 11:19 a.m. on Sept. 16.
• A civil matter was reported in the 100 block of 15th Street at 1:35 p.m. on Sept.16.
• A trash complaint was reported at Stadium and Maple avenues at 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:58 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 8:32 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 9:03 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:19 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 9:53 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.