CONNEAUT
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Depot Street at 4:04 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 7:39 a.m. on Sept. 15.
• A suspicious person was reported at Cleveland Court and State Street at 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 15.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 8:54 a.m. on Sept. 15.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 9:28 a.m. on Sept. 15.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of King Street at 9:57 a.m. on Sept. 15.
• A civil matter was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:12 a.m. on Sept. 15.
• Found property was reported at 16th and Mill streets at 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 15.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 900 block of Mill Street at 1:05 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 4:33 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Lake Road at 4:36 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 1300 block of Lake Road at 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• A fight was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:04 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.