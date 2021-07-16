CONNEAUT
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 3:21 a.m. on July 14.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 5:32 a.m. on July 14.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:08 a.m. on July 14.
• Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 9:55 a.m. on July 14.
• A trash complaint was reported at East Main and Thompson roads at 12:27 p.m. on July 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Buffalo Street at 12:46 p.m. on July 14.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Main Street at 12:55 p.m. on July 14.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Depot Street at 1:01 p.m. on July 14.
• A parking complaint was reported at Main and Center streets at 1:23 p.m. on July 14.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 1:30 p.m. on July 14.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lake and Parrish roads at 4:09 p.m. on July 14.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at South Ridge and Furnace roads at 4:11 p.m. on July 14.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 4:16 p.m. on July 14.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 7:24 p.m. on July 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Avenue at 8:37 p.m. on July 14.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 10 p.m. on July 14.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:27 p.m. on July 14.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 10:38 p.m. on July 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:21 p.m. on July 14.
