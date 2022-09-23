• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 2:17 a.m. on Sept. 22.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 3:56 a.m. on Sept. 22.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of Dorman Road at 7:56 a.m. on Sept. 22.
• An overload complaint was reported at the Interstate 90 weight station at 8:36 a.m. on Sept. 22.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22.
• An overload complaint was reported at the Interstate 90 weight station at 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 22.
• Threats were reported in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Bridgeview Lane at 8:55 p.m. on Sept. 22.
