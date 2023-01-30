• A fight was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 27.
• A fight was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 2:19 a.m. on Jan. 27.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:48 p.m. on Jan. 27.
• A railroad complaint was reported at the Norfolk and Southern railroad tracks at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 4:42 p.m. on Jan. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 7:05 p.m. on Jan. 27.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 7:13 p.m. on Jan. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 11:53 p.m. on Jan. 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 3:10 a.m. on Jan. 28.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 7:18 a.m. on Jan. 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:19 a.m. on Jan. 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 3:56 p.m. on Jan. 28.
• Property damage was reported at Clark and Chadman streets at 4:06 p.m. on Jan. 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 28.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:26 p.m. on Jan. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 28.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 11:39 p.m. on Jan. 28.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:03 a.m. on Jan. 29.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 5:26 a.m. on Jan. 29.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:43 a.m. on Jan. 29.
• A civil dispute was reported in the 200 block of Pearl Street at 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 6:47 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 7:09 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• A dog bite was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 10:18 p.m. on Jan. 29.
