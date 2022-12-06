• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 1:56 a.m. on Dec. 5.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Center Road at 7:25 a.m. on Dec. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:28 a.m. on Dec. 5.
• A blocked railroad crossing was reported on Gore Road at 11:36 a.m. on Dec. 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Pearl Street at 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 5.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 2:32 p.m. on Dec. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 3 p.m. on Dec. 5.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 3:02 p.m. on Dec. 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:56 p.m. on Dec. 5.
• Two people were arrested on a warrant through the Conneaut Municipal Court at 11:47 p.m. on Dec. 5.
