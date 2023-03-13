Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.