• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:38 a.m. on March 10.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 600 block of Orange Street at 2:46 a.m. on March 10.
• Threats were reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 3:44 a.m. on March 10.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 1 p.m. on March 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 7:59 p.m. on March 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 10:21 p.m. on March 10.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 7:28 a.m. on March 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 11:55 a.m. on March 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:24 p.m. on March 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 4:25 p.m. on March 11.
• A railroad complaint was reported at Woodworth Road at 4:30 p.m. on March 11.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 5:17 p.m. on March 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 7:57 p.m. on March 11.
• Reckless driving was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 8:36 p.m. on March 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 12:43 a.m. on March 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Street at 4:14 a.m. on March 12.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 6:12 p.m. on March 12.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 8:38 p.m. on March 12.
