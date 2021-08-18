CONNEAUT
• An accident was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 6:46 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of State Street at 9:32 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• Arching wires were reported in the 200 block of 15th Street at 2:33 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:46 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• Harassment was reported on Daniels Avenue at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 7:04 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• A disturbance was reported at Truck World at 8:18 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• Threats were in the 400 block of State Street at 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 12.
