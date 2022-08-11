• Threats were reported in the 400 block of State Street at 12:54 a.m. on Aug. 10.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 2:56 p.m. on Aug 10.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at West Main Road and Highland Avenue at 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 2:24 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:22 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• Reckless driving was reported at Lake and Whitney roads at 5:34 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• Reckless driving was reported at Lake and Parrish roads at 5:39 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• Reckless driving was reported at West Main Road and Highland Avenue at 6:07 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Jackson Street at 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• Theft was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 8:57 p.m. on Aug. 10.
