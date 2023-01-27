• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 12:14 a.m. on Jan. 26.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 26.
• An accident was reported on Gateway Avenue at 8:35 a.m. on Jan. 26.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:22 a.m. on Jan. 26.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 12:06 p.m. on Jan. 26.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at West Main and Gore roads at 4:39 p.m. on Jan. 26.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 5:13 p.m. on Jan. 26.
• An accident was reported at Walnut and Chestnut streets at 6:12 p.m. on Jan. 26.
• An accident was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 10:51 p.m. on Jan. 26.
• An accident was reported on Chamberlain Boulevard at 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 26.
