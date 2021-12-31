CONNEAUT
• A trash complaint was reported in the 100 block of 15th Street at at 3:31 p.m. on Dec. 29.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 4:05 p.m. on Dec. 29.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive at 4:16 p.m. on Dec. 29.
• A threat was reported in the 500 block of Parker Street at 4:27 p.m. on Dec. 29.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:22 p.m. on Dec. 29.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 6:42 p.m. on Dec. 29.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Whitney Road at 7:12 p.m. on Dec. 29.
• A suspicious person was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 9:16 p.m. on Dec. 29.
