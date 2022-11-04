• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Main Street and Reig Avenue at 12:36 a.m. on Nov. 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 1:29 p.m. on Nov. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 2:54 p.m. on Nov. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Mill Street at 3:09 p.m. on Nov. 3.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:38 p.m. on Nov. 3.
