• An assault was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 1:28 a.m. on July 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 3:57 a.m. on July 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Clark Street at 7:04 a.m. on July 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 10:55 a.m. on July 26.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 11:52 a.m. on July 26.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:36 p.m. on July 26.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 1:52 p.m. on July 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:45 p.m. on July 26.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Main Street at 4:31 p.m. on July 26.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:43 p.m. on July 26.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 4:46 p.m. on July 26.
• Threats were reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 6:52 p.m. on July 26.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 7:53 p.m. on July 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 8:17 p.m. on July 26.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 8:58 p.m. on July 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of River Street at 11:01 p.m. on July 26.
