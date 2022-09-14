• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 3:46 a.m. on Sept. 13.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 400 block of Viaduct Street at 10:23 a.m. on Sept. 13.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:42 a.m. on Sept. 13.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:06 a.m. on Sept. 13.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:48 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Dorman Road at 8:31 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 8:48 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Chestnut Street at 8:55 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 9:07 p.m. on Sept. 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 10:32 p.m. on Sept. 13.
