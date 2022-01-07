• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Pearl Street at 7 a.m. on Jan. 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 11:44 a.m. on Jan. 5.
• Damage to property was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 3:37 p.m. on Jan. 5.
• A reckless driver was reported at East Main and Thompson roads at 8:34 p.m. on Jan. 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 9:23 p.m. on Jan. 5.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 700 block of Lakeview Avenue at 10:28 p.m. on Jan. 5.
