• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 6:34 a.m. on Feb. 2.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 2:26 p.m. on Feb. 2.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of South Parrish Road at 2:54 p.m. on Feb. 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 3:11 p.m. on Feb. 2.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 3:55 p.m. on Feb. 2.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Creek Road at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 2.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 6:23 p.m. on Feb. 2.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 8:26 p.m. on Feb. 2.
