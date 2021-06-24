CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Creek Road at 3:42 a.m. on June 22.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 9:46 a.m. on June 22.
• Vandalism was reported on North Lane at 10:20 a.m. on June 22.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 12:14 p.m. on June 22.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:13 p.m. on June 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Sandusky Street at 3:22 p.m. on June 22.
• A burglary was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 3:33 p.m. on June 22.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:26 p.m. on June 22.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 4:51 p.m. on June 22.
• A custody issue was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 5:38 p.m. on June 22.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 6:22 p.m. on June 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 6:45 p.m. on June 22.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 9:28 p.m. on June 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 280 block of Cedar Avenue at 7:39 p.m. on June 22.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 8:15 p.m. on June 22
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 8:42 p.m. on June 22.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 9:25 p.m. on June 22.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at 15th and Broad streets at 9:38 p.m. on June 22.
• An accident was reported at Route 7 and Loves Drive at 9:44 p.m. on June 22.
• A reckless driver was reported at Lake Road West and Broad Street at 9:50 p.m. on June 22.
• An intoxicated subject was reported at the City Cemetery at 9:57 p.m. on June 22.
• A burglary in progress was reported in the 1000 block of Buffalo Street at 10:06 p.m. on June 22.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 10:34 p.m. on June 22.
ASHTABULA
• A burglary was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 9:43 a.m. June 22.
• A raccoon was reported in the 500 block of West 24th Street at 9:49 a.m. June 22.
• A weapons offense — someone with a gun in a vehicle — was reported at Walnut Beach at 10:17 a.m. June 22.
• Petty theft was reported in the 2700 block of West 19th Street at 10:29 a.m. June 22.
• Three bicycles were reported stolen from the 5500 block of Main Avenue at 12:41 p.m. June 22.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 2300 block of West Avenue at 12:59 p.m. June 22.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 700 block of West 38th Street at 1:39 p.m. June 22.
• A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Benefit Avenue at 2:29 p.m. June 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1300 block of West 3rd Street at 5:25 p.m. June 22.
• A sex offense was reported on West 53rd Street at 6:37 p.m. June 22.
• A man was arrested for arson at Cornelius Park at 10:56 p.m. June 22.
• Shots fired was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 1:29 a.m. June 23. A male was arrested on warrants.
• A traffic stop at Laird Drive and West 9th Street at 5:33 a.m. June 23 resulted in one felony arrest and narcotics recovered.
SHERIFF
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Camplands Boulevard in Andover Township at 2:35 p.m. on June 18.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 9300 block of Center Road in Saybrook Township at 4:08 p.m. on June 18.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:43 p.m. on June 18.
• Burglary was reported in the 7000 block of Route 534 in Windsor Township at 12:57 p.m. on June 19.
• Damage to property was reported in the 1800 block of Frolic Street in Kingsville Township at 2:23 p.m. on June 19.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3400 block of South Main Street in Rock Creek at 2:25 p.m. on June 19.
• An overdose was reported in the 2000 block of East Prospect Road Road in Ashtabula Township at 4 p.m. on June 19.
• Fraud was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:03 p.m. on June 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3200 block of Court Street at 3:05 a.m. on June 20.
• Lost property was reported in the 4900 block of Route 322 in Windsor Township at 9:33 a.m. on June 20.
• An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Court Street at 11:42 a.m. on June 20.
• Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 1:29 p.m. on June 20.
• A boat emergency was reported on Lakeshore Drive in Ashtabula Township at 7:45 p.m. on June 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4600 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 8:58 p.m. on June 21.
• Explosions were reported in the 6900 block of Summers Road in Hartsgrove Township at 12:29 a.m. on June 22.
