• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 1.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:12 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:17 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Sixteenth and Broad streets at 4:46 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Gore Road at 4:47 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• Found property was reported at Chestnut and Clark streets at 8:46 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 10 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:37 p.m. on Sept. 1.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:02 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• Damage to property was reported in the 1000 block of East Main Road at 9:51 a.m. on Sept. 2.
• An accident was reported at Loves at 12:12 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:21 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A reckless driver was reported at Lincoln Drive and Grandview Avenue at 2:53 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A reckless driver was reported at Lake and Whitney roads at 2:57 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 4:23 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Furnace Road at 5:09 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Mill Street at 5:44 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 6:01 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Harbor and Beaver streets at 7:02 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:43 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Sandusky Street at 8:01 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 8:06 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 8:39 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• Damage to property was reported in the 500 block of Millard Avenue at 9:05 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A reckless driver was reported at Broad and Depot streets at 9:28 p.m. on Sept. 2.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 12:55 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 1:27 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• Found property was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 10:11 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 10:17 a.m. on Sept. 3.
• A disturbance was reported at Lake Breeze Drive at 2:17 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A shooting complaint was reported in the 500 block of Dorman Road at 4:24 p.m. on 4:24 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• A loud music complaint was reported on Lake Breeze Drive at 6:09 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• Suspicious vehicles were reported at Conneaut Township Park at 8:24 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Amboy and West Main roads at 9:13 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Day Street at 9:27 p.m. on Sept. 3.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 12:53 a.m. on Sept. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Orange Street at 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 4.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 6:06 a.m. on Sept. 4.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 8:26 a.m. on Sept. 4.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Lake Road and Broad Street at 12:08 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6:16 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 6:44 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 8:05 p.m. on on Sept. 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Lake and Parrish roads at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Lake Road and Harrington Point at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Washington and Main streets at 10:21 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 9:32 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A suspicious person was reported at Creek Road and Janet Drive at 11:17 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A suspicious person was reported at Madison and Bartlett streets at 11:33 p.m. on Sept. 4.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:41 p.m. on Sept. 4.
