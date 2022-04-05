CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 2:29 a.m. on April 4.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 100 block of Cummins Avenue at 3:32 a.m. on April 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 12:14 p.m. on April 4.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 2:26 p.m. on April 4.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 4:32 p.m. on April 4.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 5:22 p.m. on April 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:08 p.m. on April 4.
• A civil matter was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 8:49 p.m. on April 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Fair Street at 10:18 p.m. on April 4.
