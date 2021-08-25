• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Orange Street at 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 12:48 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Center Road and Gateway Avenue at 5:27 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 6:43 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Underridge and Parrish roads at 6:43 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Loves Travel Center at 9:11 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Wrights Avenue at 3:18 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Chestnut Street at 4:26 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:51 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 6:55 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 7:47 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Broad and Fifteenth streets at 7:58 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:07 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• Burglary was reported in the 700 block of Broad Street at 9:17 p.m. on Aug. 24.
