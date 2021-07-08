CONNEAUT
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North Amboy Road at 1:44 a.m. on July 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 6:25 a.m. on July 6.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at the Conneaut Water Works at 6:42 a.m. on July 6.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Lake Road at 7:15 a.m. on July 6.
• A burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 9:17 a.m. on July 6.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street at 10:17 a.m. on July 6.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 10:25 a.m. on July 6.
• Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Fern Street at 11:05 a.m. on July 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 11:23 a.m. on July 6.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:25 p.m. on July 6.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 300 block of Broad Street at 4:06 p.m. on July 6.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 4:40 p.m. on July 6.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of Creek Road at 4:54 p.m. on July 6.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 5 p.m. on July 6.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 5:10 p.m. on July 6.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 5:29 p.m. on July 6.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 1200 block of Lake Road at 6:21 p.m. on July 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 7:16 p.m. on July 6.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Conneaut Fuel Mart at 10:07 p.m. on July 6
• A burglar alarm was reported at Orlando Brothers Supermarket at 10:58 p.m. on July 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.